FOFCON Pod: The Fight for Uyghur Freedom

Rushan Abbas speaks out on China’s repression and the global fight for Uyghur freedom.
Nov 24, 2025

The Next Move thrives on debate, but we share one mission: strengthening democracy and challenging authoritarianism. Join us December 9–10, 2025, in Washington, DC, for the Renew Democracy Initiative’s third annual Frontlines of Freedom Conference (FOFCON). This in-person gathering unites dissidents, business and academic leaders, journalists, and advocates to build a culture of freedom. We’ll examine how authoritarians exploit issues like immigration, how to protect campuses and businesses from intimidation, and hear from people who stood up for liberty under repressive regimes. New this year, we’ll also be bringing FOFCON’s insights directly to Capitol Hill.

To get you in the FOFCON spirit, we’re publishing podcast interviews from RDI Senior Fellow Jay Nordlinger featuring the courageous dissidents who will be joining us in DC next month. In this episode, RDI Frontline Fellow Rushan Abbas, founder of Campaign for Uyghurs, joins Jay for an essential and powerful conversation on who the Uyghurs are, the ongoing genocide committed by the Chinese government, and what democracies and ordinary people must do to defend human rights.

Let us know what you think, stay tuned for the next installment, and join us in DC this December!

