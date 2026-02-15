The Next Move

The Next Move

USA Condemned to failure?

Consequence in action.

I hope that my American readers on Substack will treat this in the spirit which it intended.

The events unfolding around the 62nd Munich Security Conference are profoundly instructive, but I doubt that the Trump administration can read the signs.

Just consider what people like Carney, Merz and Macron are saying. These are serious people!

Some thoughts:

• Trump and his incredibly dishonest and incompetent team have turned nearly the entire world against America.

• This “new” America is probably considered by many readers to be the real America.

• An America that has previously been hidden from view by smarter and more duplicitous political leaders from both parties. Rubio’s speech at the conference is a perfect example of this duplicity.

• An America that has dishonestly managed to dilute the wishes of their own electorate.

Any world leadership team that does not look for new and more genuine alliances, are fools in the image of Trump.

Also consider how an ascendant China has benefitted from the incredible stupidity of Trump. I have always been pro USA and anti-China. An Americophile no more. At least for now.

I would now reluctantly throw my lot in with China rather than the incredible train wreck that Project 25 has created and unleashed on the world. Critically, I do not think that America in its present state can elect leaders and teams with the intellectual depth and gravitas of the Chinese.

I write from abroad and I passionately believe that too many Americans with their colloquialism and sense of superiority are failing to see and comprehend what is happening around them.

Minneapolis, The Trump Files. The Epstein Files. The “Cabinet.” Bondi. Kennedy. Ukraine abandoned. Election manipulation! The list is endless.

The world is watching, and alarm is shifting to contempt. Yes, contempt, because we are all realising that we can do without the USA. Why, because it now appears reckless, unserious, and increasingly irrelevant. And that may be the most dangerous consequence of all.

Pat A.
Pat A.
Where does the money go?

