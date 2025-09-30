The Next Move

Thank you for this sharp and sobering piece. You’ve laid out the stakes with clarity and courage…not just the authoritarian threat, but the behavioral blind spots that keep the opposition from mounting a credible response. I deeply appreciate your willingness to name the dysfunction on both sides without falling into false equivalence.

Your line about “people can’t feel statistics” hits especially hard. That’s the behavioral gap—-the place where fear, perception, and narrative override data. And it’s precisely where demagogues thrive.

You’ve articulated something many feel but struggle to name: the behavioral asymmetry between authoritarian spectacle and democratic inertia.

Grateful for your clarity and courage in naming what needs to be named.

— Johan

Professor of Behavioral Economics & Applied Cognitive Theory

Former Foreign Service Officer

The "defund the police" noise was a tiny minority of Democrats grossly amplified by the Republican propaganda machine. While the concept makes sense as an endeavor to reduce crime by allocating resources to proactive measures instead of reactive actions, it's not the kind of concept that fits on a bumper sticker or a campaign speech. Nor does it appeal to a voter's guts.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defund_the_police

