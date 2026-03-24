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Editor’s Note: The Renew Democracy Initiative—publisher of The Next Move—is in Ukraine! We’ll be sharing daily dispatches from our delegation. Premium subscribers will receive each subsequent Ukraine Dispatch 24 hours before anyone else. Be the first to get on-the-ground news from the frontlines of freedom by upgrading to join our premium subscriber community today! All proceeds go to support the work of the Renew Democracy Initiative, including humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine.

Uriel Epshtein is the CEO of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

Our train pulls into Kyiv in the early morning.

Eating breakfast sitting down feels like a real luxury after more than 24 hours of travel. Staying in an upscale hotel like ours would mark the start of a relaxing vacation in any other country, but we are not on vacation, and this country is at war.

We leave behind the creature comforts of our hotel for a stark reminder of that war. We’re on our way to a training base frequently used by the Azov Brigade.

If the name Azov provokes a little bit of discomfort, you’re not alone. The Azov Brigade was formed to protect the city of Mariupol when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. Back then, the unit gained international notoriety for attracting a number of far-right ultra-nationalists to its ranks.

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