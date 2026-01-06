The Next Move

The Next Move

James Stoner
11h

I disagree with one note: the US taking Greenland by force would be the end of NATO. Certainly Denmark would pull out. Worse, I think Trump wants NATO to fold up.

2 replies
Arthur de Montalembert
10h

"On the one hand, Trump taking Greenland won’t prompt NATO to fold overnight just as invading Ukraine hasn’t left Russia completely isolated." I do not see the logic in your parallel, but it sadly sends a wrong signal, as if business could go on after another major blow to the security system in Europe from one of the great powers. It would indeed greatly accelerate European governments and the European Union's current look for other options (too bad if some still believe it has not started). True, new options cannot be realized overnight, especially when dealing with 27 nations rather than 50 states, but one should not take post WWII Europe's penchant for diplomacy and multilateralism (rather than force and imperialism) for total and irremediable weakness.

