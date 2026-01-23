The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom N's avatar
Tom N
1d

I don’t think Canada has the luxury of ignoring China as an export market given the size of its resource economy , especially since Trump claims US has no need of it. This does not mean that Canada embraces China as a real partner, the way US used to be viewed. Carney stated that there are clear guardrails on the relationship with respect to security and sharing of information.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Kary Troyer's avatar
Kary Troyer
1d

The way that I think of our relationship with China is different than many seem to understand. The goals of the last mission were strictly economic. Remove some tariffs, get to know the players, reestablish lines of communication. Based on his speech, Carney was not just talking about the US, but also China and Russia. If he believes what he says, there is no alliance on the offing, but we have acknowledged that China is a hegemon and deserves some respect. We will probe for areas where we both can cooperate, but be mindful of pitfalls, traps, and escape routes. We will engage on select topics where we have differences, but must maintain the stoic view that we cannot change them, only ourselves. We will continue to ally ourselves with like minded nations, but know that China, Russia, and the US will continue to deal with nations that don't share our values. We will change our view of ourselves in the world to specifically improve our defense, diplomacy, and economy to become more independent, but not be lonely. We want friends and competitors, and will be prepared for adversaries with those same or different teammates. I don't want to sound too optimistic, but I think we can do what he says and maybe more quickly than even we can think of.

Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture