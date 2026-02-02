The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
16hEdited

Just remember Kyle Rittenhaus and how he got a free pass from the judge to carry out extra judicial murder and is now a poster child of MAGA. I wasn’t aware that their second amendment is used to silence my first amendment rights.

Reply
Share
William N. Fordes's avatar
William N. Fordes
16h

The legality or illegality of Pretti’s possession of a hand gun — and clearly it was legal, in the eyes of this former Asst DA in Manhattan — is irrelevant to the matter at hand, i.e., whether the shooting of Mr. Pretti was justified — and clearly it was not, again in the eyes of this former Asst DA in Manhattan. If I were trying the case against the shooters — and mind you, I would indict every ICE/BP agent involved in a conspiracy to kill Pretti — I would ask the judge to exclude evidence of the handgun Pretti carried, since nobody has or could claim that the handgun was relevant to the shooting. I admit I would likely lose that argument, but I would attempt to make it. In short, the 2A rights Mr. Pretti was exercising are NOT relevant to his murder and the expected charges against the shooter et al.

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture