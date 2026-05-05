The Next Move

The Next Move

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
6h

This is brilliant writing and reporting.

I am moved to both tears, and rage.

I pray, that within my lifetime, the people of Iran and Cuba will again be free.

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Linda I's avatar
Linda I
3h

This is a must-read. Anyone who is frustrated by civic and political challenges where our fights seem to go nowhere need to read this and realize how many people have suffered and given their lives for the common good. It takes courage and stamina to stand up to evil.

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