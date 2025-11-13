The Next Move

Michael T. Babcock
2h

I think the biggest problem in American democracy (according to me at least) that the Epstein files have simply shed a light on is the unwillingness of those who are elected to do their jobs and uphold the institutions they've been entrusted with.

No senator and no congressperson should feel beholden to the president when acting in their own capacity.

The speaker of the house should not be permitted ignorance as an excuse on every question.

Nominees for positions should be recalled and dismissed when their statements during evaluation prove to have been false.

These are the horrifying things happening to Democracy in America.

The fact that they've suppressed the various evils Trump has committed as a result is just a symptom.

Freedom Lover
1hEdited

Epstein files is another leverage.

The most MURDEROUS movement in history bar none, the left, never rests from using people as human shields for their low-life needs.

https://x.com/timburchett/status/1988728014725890359

