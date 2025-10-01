The Next Move

mataliandy
Oct 1

Not only does he eat first, he eats the most (there's a famous example wherein he had to be given double the ice cream that dinner guests were given, so he wouldn't throw a tantrum).

If he had his "druthers," I expect he'd be the only one allowed to eat, unless each diner's request for a meal was accompanied by both a bribe and copious amounts of servile, unearned praise.

elliott oberman
Oct 1

Well said!

In the right-wing information bubble, a place called Foxlandia, Trump is Superman and Congressional Rs heroes for helping him enact his big, bold, beautiful and very, very manly agenda. In this world Trump keeps racking up wins and slaying his enemies; the economy is booming, inflation tamed, taxes are cut, tariffs are being paid by foreign countries and corporate America is enthusiastically supporting the grand vision of Dear Leader; and most importantly, he is finally, finally getting rid of and putting “those people” in their place.

But here, in the real world, where a majority of Americans live, we have a different understanding of what Trump, and the Republicans are doing. The economy is slowing, inflation rising, the deficit exploding and the fiscal integrity of the United States is under threat. Health care premiums are rising, the health care system weakening, public health undermined. Foreign leaders have refused to bend the knee, Putin has repeatedly humiliated him, and the world is moving on from our idiot in chief.

