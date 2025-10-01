Is Trump The Kind of Guy Who Eats Last?
On Hegseth and Trump’s speeches to the top brass and the idea of servant leadership.
Uriel Epshtein is the CEO of the Renew Democracy Initiative.
For someone who has never served in the military, I’ve spent a lot of time around soldiers and officers. The Renew Democracy Initiative has several decorated veterans among our leaders and supporters. Some have joked to me that RDI is the most militarized nonprofit in the pro-democracy world.
Our men and women in uniform have taught me a lot. One of the lessons that has stayed with me came from a friend of mine from West Point. He highlighted that a key norm that every cadet learns is that officers eat last.
When the troops hit the mess hall, the leaders make sure their subordinates are fed and taken care of before serving themselves.
Officers eat last. It’s both a very simple idea and a powerful model of leadership. The concept is called “servant leadership,” the notion that being in charge is about humility, responsibility to others, and working together to fulfill a mission, not bossing people around or having underlings serve you. It’s influenced how I think about being the head of an organization.
I’ve read a lot of takes on yesterday’s speeches at Quantico from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump. The implicit demand to America’s top brass for personal loyalty. The exhortation to treat “dangerous” American cities as “training grounds” to test the military’s warfighting capabilities.
Those points add to the already long list of flashing red warning lights for the future of US democracy. But there’s one other element of Trump’s speech that jumped out.
It was when the president mentioned in passing, as he’s repeated many times before, that the 2020 election was rigged.
Aside from the fact that 2020 was not rigged, the bitterness a candidate feels about an election loss is ultimately a personal problem for that politician, not something of consequence for the armed forces. Can you imagine President Joe Biden complaining to the nation’s most senior generals and admirals about his failed attempts to secure the Democratic nomination in 1988 and 2008?
Despite winning last year’s election, the president’s ego is still clearly bruised from his loss in the previous cycle. And now that is everyone else’s problem. It’s not a whole lot better than if Trump had gotten on stage and complained to the assembled officers about one of his ex-wives.
Trump continues to burden the country with his own personal insecurities. He uses his stage time to talk at his audience about himself. And he and Pete Hegseth yanked our most distinguished military leaders, people who have spent their entire careers dutifully observing martial norms and servant leadership, back to Virginia for what amounted to a display of vanity. Trump and Hegseth’s first concern was getting a captive audience, not helping the military do its job.
The contrast between the men on the stage and the people in the audience could not have been starker.
Do you think the president is the kind of guy who eats last?
Not only does he eat first, he eats the most (there's a famous example wherein he had to be given double the ice cream that dinner guests were given, so he wouldn't throw a tantrum).
If he had his "druthers," I expect he'd be the only one allowed to eat, unless each diner's request for a meal was accompanied by both a bribe and copious amounts of servile, unearned praise.
Well said!
In the right-wing information bubble, a place called Foxlandia, Trump is Superman and Congressional Rs heroes for helping him enact his big, bold, beautiful and very, very manly agenda. In this world Trump keeps racking up wins and slaying his enemies; the economy is booming, inflation tamed, taxes are cut, tariffs are being paid by foreign countries and corporate America is enthusiastically supporting the grand vision of Dear Leader; and most importantly, he is finally, finally getting rid of and putting “those people” in their place.
But here, in the real world, where a majority of Americans live, we have a different understanding of what Trump, and the Republicans are doing. The economy is slowing, inflation rising, the deficit exploding and the fiscal integrity of the United States is under threat. Health care premiums are rising, the health care system weakening, public health undermined. Foreign leaders have refused to bend the knee, Putin has repeatedly humiliated him, and the world is moving on from our idiot in chief.