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Mary Dunn's avatar
Mary Dunn
20h

Awesome speech!

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
20h

Putin Is Losing His War And Authoritarian Cheeto Is F**ked

As Ukrainian drone strikes continue to pummel Russian oil and gas infrastructure deeper and deeper into Russian territory it's clear that Putin's economy under this attack is gradually collapsing Putin is becoming more and more paranoid and hunkered down in his bunker while there are schisms happening within his corrupt government And with its May 7 military parade no vehicles or armaments are set for the celebration parade and men are being pulled off the Ukrainian front lines to participate in the parade

The war events are happening fast and it is now apparent that Putin's regime cannot sustain nearly 1.5m casualties, untold loss of military armaments, weather economic sanctions without consequences that imperil his oligarchic dictatorship The end is coming clearer into focus as Putin considers how to capitulate

Meanwhile Putin's main ally Cheeto took a bet on the Russian authoritarian state and it's not looking good for the orange demented one He lost an ally in Orban who lost his re-election last month, will lose the fascist Zionist Netanyahu based on public opinion, and in the near future will lose his favorite Russian counterpart But one thing WE the People can count on, Cheeto will perversely double down until the electorate renders him impotent with the 2026 midterms

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