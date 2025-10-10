WATCH: RDI Hero of Democracy María Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
If you're worried about the state of freedom, let RDI Hero of Democracy and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado inspire you.
Editor's note: We're also covering the news out of Gaza this week. Click here to read analysis on how Donald Trump was uniquely-positioned to reach a deal between Israel and Hamas.
“We are winning this struggle because our people get stronger in the face of greater obstacles and difficulties… The truth is that no dictator is so entrenched that he cannot be removed.”
— María Corina Machado at Renew Democracy Initiative’s 2025 Heroes of Democracy Gala
The news doesn’t offer us much reason for hope these days.
But freedom can win against overwhelming odds. No one knows that better than Venezuelan pro-democracy leader María Corina Machado, who faced down the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro and exposed to the world how the regime forged election results.
Before she was a Nobel laureate, Ms. Machado was named one of RDI’s 2025 Heroes of Democracy along with legitimate Venezuelan President-elect Edmundo Gonazález Urrutia.
Watch Ms. Machado’s address above from our 2025 Heroes of Democracy Gala and click below for impassioned remarks from her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa.
We’ve heard from a lot of people that Ana’s speech about her mother was the most moving they’d ever heard. If you need inspiration, this mother-daughter pair has got it.
Want to learn more about Ms. Machado, Mr. Gonzàlez, their work to restore democracy in Venezuela, and the fight the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro? Watch the video below, which was played at our gala in April.
Democracy First and Foremost!
Noble Peace Prize: “Ms. Machado is receiving first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela. But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy – understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government – is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries.” When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist.”
Putin/Trump/Netanyahu are ICC criminals; Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 17 Palestinians killed and 71 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 67,211, according to figures deemed credible by the United Nations.
Always remember Ukraine, they are alone, and Trumpy is with Putin, Trump is a turncoat!
Had mixed feelings about that one. Admire her opposition to a regime gone bad, but there's likely someone in, say, Nicaragua or elsewhere doing something similar.
....Machado—who this morning was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize—has publicly welcomed the military strikes and frequently portrays Maduro as a drug kingpin. Maduro, she told Fox & Friends, is the “biggest threat to the national security of the United States.”.....
....Just how it is that destroying small boats could ultimately lead to Maduro’s downfall is not entirely clear. Supporters argue that the strikes could have tens of millions of dollars of economic impact that would put a dent in Maduro’s economic clout and undermine the regime’s authority. “Lacking legitimacy, the only way Maduro stays in power is through repression and terror financed by illicit income from drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” Smolansky told us. Not everyone in the Venezuelan opposition shares the belief that U.S. meddling will be helpful. Tomas Straka, a Venezuelan historian, told us that intervention could go many different ways. Panama may have been successful for the U.S., he noted, but Haiti, in 1994, was far....
https://www.theatlantic.com/national-security/archive/2025/10/caribbean-drug-boat-strikes/684481/?gift=NXi3_pdmbnIFddYEU4kBKeCUkaqpoNRbfu2cOKt3fLo&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
....Since Trump’s reelection, Machado has been an outspoken supporter of the U.S. president, describing him as the “biggest opportunity we’ve ever had” for regime change in Venezuela.
Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corino Machado has been an outspoken supporter of Trump (AP)
She has also described the president as a “visionary.”
In September, the U.S. military attacked a Venezuelan speedboat carrying 11 people. The army claimed that the boat was carrying drug traffickers, but Venezuela insisted that only fishermen were on board.
Tensions between Venezuela and America soared following the attack, but Machado insisted to The Sunday Times that Trump was right to bomb the boat.
“I totally support his strategy,” Machado said. “And I’ve said on behalf of the...
https://nz.news.yahoo.com/maria-corina-machado-defeated-trump-102224038.html
And,FWIW, a couple of somebody's comments on Instagram:
This is a green light for us intervention in Venezuela
This is western propaganda award. They are awarding her the award - 1) as an attack on socialism 2) to uphold capitalism as “democratic” 3) she is pro Israel. Before we applaud let’s read and understand what this means and what does the award mean
https://www.instagram.com/p/DPn_7cKDBzp/