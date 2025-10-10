The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliott oberman's avatar
elliott oberman
1d

Democracy First and Foremost!

Noble Peace Prize: “Ms. Machado is receiving first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela. But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy – understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government – is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries.” When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist.”

Putin/Trump/Netanyahu are ICC criminals; Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 17 Palestinians killed and 71 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 67,211, according to figures deemed credible by the United Nations.

Always remember Ukraine, they are alone, and Trumpy is with Putin, Trump is a turncoat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
S maltophilia's avatar
S maltophilia
15h

Had mixed feelings about that one. Admire her opposition to a regime gone bad, but there's likely someone in, say, Nicaragua or elsewhere doing something similar.

....Machado—who this morning was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize—has publicly welcomed the military strikes and frequently portrays Maduro as a drug kingpin. Maduro, she told Fox & Friends, is the “biggest threat to the national security of the United States.”.....

....Just how it is that destroying small boats could ultimately lead to Maduro’s downfall is not entirely clear. Supporters argue that the strikes could have tens of millions of dollars of economic impact that would put a dent in Maduro’s economic clout and undermine the regime’s authority. “Lacking legitimacy, the only way Maduro stays in power is through repression and terror financed by illicit income from drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” Smolansky told us. Not everyone in the Venezuelan opposition shares the belief that U.S. meddling will be helpful. Tomas Straka, a Venezuelan historian, told us that intervention could go many different ways. Panama may have been successful for the U.S., he noted, but Haiti, in 1994, was far....

https://www.theatlantic.com/national-security/archive/2025/10/caribbean-drug-boat-strikes/684481/?gift=NXi3_pdmbnIFddYEU4kBKeCUkaqpoNRbfu2cOKt3fLo&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

....Since Trump’s reelection, Machado has been an outspoken supporter of the U.S. president, describing him as the “biggest opportunity we’ve ever had” for regime change in Venezuela.

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corino Machado has been an outspoken supporter of Trump (AP)

She has also described the president as a “visionary.”

In September, the U.S. military attacked a Venezuelan speedboat carrying 11 people. The army claimed that the boat was carrying drug traffickers, but Venezuela insisted that only fishermen were on board.

Tensions between Venezuela and America soared following the attack, but Machado insisted to The Sunday Times that Trump was right to bomb the boat.

“I totally support his strategy,” Machado said. “And I’ve said on behalf of the...

https://nz.news.yahoo.com/maria-corina-machado-defeated-trump-102224038.html

And,FWIW, a couple of somebody's comments on Instagram:

5h

This is a green light for us intervention in Venezuela

This is western propaganda award. They are awarding her the award - 1) as an attack on socialism 2) to uphold capitalism as “democratic” 3) she is pro Israel. Before we applaud let’s read and understand what this means and what does the award mean

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPn_7cKDBzp/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture