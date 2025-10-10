Editor’s note: We’re also covering the news out of Gaza this week. Click here to read analysis on how Donald Trump was uniquely-positioned to reach a deal between Israel and Hamas.

“We are winning this struggle because our people get stronger in the face of greater obstacles and difficulties… The truth is that no dictator is so entrenched that he cannot be removed.”

— María Corina Machado at Renew Democracy Initiative’s 2025 Heroes of Democracy Gala

The news doesn’t offer us much reason for hope these days.

But freedom can win against overwhelming odds. No one knows that better than Venezuelan pro-democracy leader María Corina Machado, who faced down the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro and exposed to the world how the regime forged election results.

Before she was a Nobel laureate, Ms. Machado was named one of RDI’s 2025 Heroes of Democracy along with legitimate Venezuelan President-elect Edmundo Gonazález Urrutia.

Watch Ms. Machado’s address above from our 2025 Heroes of Democracy Gala and click below for impassioned remarks from her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa.

We’ve heard from a lot of people that Ana’s speech about her mother was the most moving they’d ever heard. If you need inspiration, this mother-daughter pair has got it.

Want to learn more about Ms. Machado, Mr. Gonzàlez, their work to restore democracy in Venezuela, and the fight the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro? Watch the video below, which was played at our gala in April.

