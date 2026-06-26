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This column concludes our mini series looking at America’s milestone birthdays—and how contemporary leaders handled those anniversaries. Read Part I on Calvin Coolidge at America’s 150th, and last week’s installment on Gerald Ford at America’s bicentennial.

Jay Nordlinger is a senior resident fellow at the Renew Democracy Initiative and a contributor at The Next Move.

A couple of articles ago, I quoted Donald Rumsfeld, who said, “You go to war with the army you have.” By the same token, you mark a major American anniversary with the president you have.

For our 50th, we had John Quincy Adams. For our centennial, we had Ulysses S. Grant. For our 150th, we had Calvin Coolidge. For our bicentennial, we had Gerald R. Ford. And today, for our 250th, we have Donald J. Trump.

In recent days, he has created a “culture war” over the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall. This “war” is an excellent example of Trump’s modus operandi. You can read details elsewhere. I would like to make a single point.

According to Trump, the Reflecting Pool ought to be “American Flag Blue.” Actually, a reflecting pool is meant to reflect—in this case, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the natural surroundings.

Trump’s presidency is a reflection of our nation, is it not? “Here, the people rule.” In a democracy, the people say something about who they are in the political choices they make.

It was almost inevitable that we had cage fighting on the White House lawn. Before that, there was a weigh-in of the contestants at the Lincoln Memorial.

At the end of one of the bouts, a fighter yelled, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

(There is a fixed belief in quarters of our country that the former first lady is, in fact, a man named “Mike.” I first learned of this belief about ten years ago.)

Speaking at Gettysburg, Lincoln said, “… we can not consecrate—we can not hallow—this ground.” I do not believe that the White House or the Lincoln Memorial should be hallowed. These are not sacred spaces; they are civic spaces.

But, you know: a little dignity and respect.

In 2020, President Trump arranged to have a Fox News interview inside the Lincoln Memorial. I thought this was gross. Also: can you imagine if President Obama had arranged such a thing with, say, MSNBC?

William F. Buckley Jr. said, “Within every conservative is a streak of libertarianism.” (WFB is thought of, rightly, as a conservative, but he sometimes described himself as a “libertarian.”) I further contend that within every conservative—and every liberal—is a streak of populism.

Don’t most of us smile on thinking of Andrew Jackson’s (raucous) first inauguration?

I must say, however, that recent years have narrowed my populist streak to a barely visible thread.

It is a trick of populists to say that if you object to such things as cage fighting on the White House lawn, you are a snob, an elitist, who looks down on “real people.”

There are many things you might say in return—including, “You have too dim a view of ‘real people.’”

Over the course of my life, I have seen high culture largely erased from the public square. There is barely any room for “middlebrow” culture—Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, say.

In 1961, the Kennedys invited Pablo Casals, the venerable Spanish cellist, to play at the White House. (It was not his first time. He had played for President McKinley in 1898.)

Vladimir Horowitz, the great Russian pianist, played recitals for Carter and Reagan. (The latter awarded Horowitz the Presidential Medal of Freedom.)

Leontyne Price sang for Johnson, Carter, and Reagan. Marilyn Horne sang for Reagan, Bush 41, and Clinton. One could go on and on.

Kid Rock seems to be the artist laureate of the Trump administration and the GOP. Obviously, there is a place for Kid Rock in our culture—and in our official proceedings. Millions love him. But how about a place for the music of Ives, Barber, or the aforementioned Copland?

Might we hear a little poetry by Whitman, Dickinson, or Frost? (Robert Frost recited a poem of his at Kennedy’s inauguration.)

Everything is downward, downward.

ICYMI: Tune in to the latest episode of the Older/Wiser Podcast

As for the festivities on July 4 itself, President Trump has announced that the nation will see “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.” This is par for the course.

An old expression applies to Trump: “He has to be the bride at every wedding, the corpse at every funeral.”

In the past, our presidents at least paid lip service to being “president of all the people.” Trump makes no effort at all. George W. Bush described himself as “a uniter, not a divider.” Trump is a master of division.

Here is a recent presidential missive, typical:

Last week, Barack Obama inaugurated his presidential library. In attendance were the living ex-presidents and their wives: the Clintons, the Bush 43s, and the Bidens.

In 2013, I attended the opening ceremony of Bush 43’s library (and wrote about it here). Sharing the stage with Bush were all the living ex-presidents and their wives—and the incumbent president and his wife, too: the Carters, the Bush 41s, the Clintons, and the Obamas.

“The establishment,” some people sneer. That’s one way of looking at it. Another is: “This is the way we do things here in America.” For instance, the outgoing president attends the inauguration of his successor. In January 2021, Donald Trump refused.

(Joe Biden attended both of Trump’s inaugurations—first as the outgoing vice president, second as the outgoing president.)

No foreign adversary maligns our country more than our president himself does. At the G7 summit in France this month, Trump said, “Look, our elections are totally rigged. We have rigged elections.” Who needs Kremlin propaganda?

I myself have been in Italy lately. And President Trump and the country’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, have been exchanging harsh words. Trump claimed that Meloni had “begged” to have her picture taken with him at the G7. Meloni said that this was a lie.

Does anyone doubt Meloni? Even Republican voters, in their heart of hearts?

When I was a student in Italy in 1984, a lot of people around me—Italian and American—despised President Reagan, and bad-mouthed America in the bargain. I delighted in defending both (and even got some grudging agreement).

All these years later, I find myself saying “Brava!” to the Italian leader, for telling the plain truth about the current occupant of the White House.

Above, I said “downward, downward.” I am in such a mood. In Verdi’s Falstaff, the fat knight says, “Mondo reo. Non c’è più virtù. Tutto declina.” Wicked world. There is no longer virtue. Everything is in decline.

Yes, I know: I’m a walking cliché. In every era, older people—especially conservatives—say, “The world is going to hell in a handbasket.” In my defense, however, there is no lack of evidence.

And yet, just as men have worse angels, they have better angels, as Lincoln said. May they swell in chorus, pronto!

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The Renew Democracy Initiative, publisher of The Next Move, is pleased to join the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, publisher of The UnPopulist, as a media partner for the third annual Liberalism for the 21st Century Conference—LibCon 2026—in Washington, DC on July 16 and 17. Click here for more information and to register. Coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary, the theme of the conference is the Reconstruction Agenda. The conference will assess the damage that authoritarian and demagogic politics have caused to the country’s liberal institutions and propose a path forward to rebuild accountability and confidence in the rule of law. The conference features a stellar lineup, including RDI Vice Chair Linda Chavez, along with Francis Fukuyama, Anne Applebaum, David French, Hong Kong dissident Nathan Law and many more. We’ll be there and so should you.