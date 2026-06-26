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SB's avatar
SB
19h

I appreciate your writing, Mr. Nordlinger, because I always learn something new and get a taste of your level wit. It’s not too heavy or serious. Makes it easier to absorb. Thank you.

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JWT's avatar
JWT
17h

If only …

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