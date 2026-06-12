The Next Move

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James H. McConnell's avatar
James H. McConnell
1h

Thank you for that, Jay!

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James Byham's avatar
James Byham
25m

I wonder if Coolidge knew what was coming in October of 29 and declined to run leaving the mess to Herbert Hoover ?

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