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Rob's avatar
Rob
4h

So, that’s the Art of the Deal.

As you mentioned and I have written in other notes, it’s the $300 Billion grift that worries me the most.

I see that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will be more than happy to distribute and facilitate the money for the interest of the Trump family.

The GCC has to know this? Right?

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Michael's avatar
Michael
3h

The world’s greatest negotiator has done it again!

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