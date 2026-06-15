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David A. Andelman's avatar
David A. Andelman
13m

Garry … you missed one key point! Iran said it won’t charge tolls … BUT will charge shipping maintenance fees (which are tolls by another name … SO months of war, billions in munitions, thousands dead) we are worse off than ever before!)

I interviewed you years ago for World Policy Journal which I ran .. you may want to subscribe (even free!) to my SubStack: Andelman Unleashed !

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LM's avatar
LM
35m

Apparently, you have TDS if you understand trump is a prodigious liar! He proves it every time he squirts something out of that face-anus of his.

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