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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
5h

As Cheeto Says, "Just Look"

In his first campaign for the presidency in 2016, Cheeto famously said from his psychopathic pulpit, "don't believe what you see, what you read, believe me". In essence believe the fantasy world that I have created for myself and come along on this Alice in Wonderland journey. He uses this fantasy world every time he loses, citing baloney lies as evidence…”just look” and you’ll see the evidence.

Now in his second term the Con Artist in Chief wants a fatigued country to believe that while he has sent the country into decline economically, morally, politically, and spiritually America is so much better off. As Cheeto has said, "all you have to do is look to see how great the country is with me as leader." But WE the People are not buying his fantasy world any longer that WE are being forced to live through such a perverted reality.

Meanwhile he has repulsed our allies, thrown the geopolitical economy into a tailspin with his Netanyahu induced war, bankrupting our country, and even has managed to reign havoc in the FIFA World Cup claiming Americas is lucky to have him as a leader. The Nazi Republicans are responsible for this 4y nightmare and should not be allowed to hold office for the next 20y.

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C2's avatar
C2
6h

Every team should leave now. This is just embarrassing. Players lives are threatened; referees and fans denied entry; players must leave after every game. They should all boycott now

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