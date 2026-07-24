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Rob Rogers's avatar
Rob Rogers
20h

Of the many ... 'problems'(?) of the current adminstration, this one is very disturbing. Hegseth so lacks ANY kind of maturity and wisdom as to leave him completely unqualified (which we knew, and several senators must answer for). The U.S. has been for 80 years the leader of the free world. Today, its military might is in the hands of a sophomoric frat boy and his boss, who thinks manliness consists in being abusive of the less powerful and weak, yet who cowers in front of despots, and is intimidated by anyone of actual character. The shame and disgrace are bad enough but the implications of these two being in charge of the United States military! I believe there are a lot of men and women of character serving and acting as a gyroscopic force to keep an even keel. But this is a very dangerous corruption of ideals going from the top.

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CWB3's avatar
CWB3
20h

Note also the tone and style of CENTCOMs press releases during this war with Iran. They read like they are written at Mar A Lago by an overexcited junior Trump staffer. Disturbingly unprofessional.

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