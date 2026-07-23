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John McAndrew
4h

I wondered if Washington-the-enslaver-of-people would make an appearance in the film. Not surprised. Angel et al like their heroes and saints to be uncomplicated by actual weaknesses and other glimpses of reality. Even with fully-human Jesus, they would blanch if you suggested that he ever belched, farted, or sneezed.

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