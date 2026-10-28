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JWT's avatar
JWT
12h

I saw a tweet from Trump this morning that said he’s going to ban the term AI. I am

Going to order him the cliff notes for animal farm.

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William Good's avatar
William Good
9h

We should of course simply eject the pitcher in this case. But sadly, the guy warming up in the bullpen is wild, too.

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