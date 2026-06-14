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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
36m

You have a horrible case of TDS.

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Jacqueline Sutton's avatar
Jacqueline Sutton
30m

Trump is Satan.

That’s why everything he touches dies.

No one can be that ugly smell that bad where a diaper be that evil start wars without a second thought, cheat on women, abuse women, Rob, steel cheat in business I mean, how do you bankrupt a casino right?

And yet people fall to the floor at his feet and kiss his ring, willing to lose their law licenses and go to jail. Willing to fight and kill other people for this nasty human but is he human?

He is just like in that song “Sympathy for the Devil “ by The Rolling Stones.

He is Randolph Flagg from “The Stand” by Stephen King.

It’s possible the antichrist exists and it is Trump.😢

The GOP or his minions and Republicans has followers. It’s a fighting against good versus evil and rich versus poor.

Las Vegas or Colorado?

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