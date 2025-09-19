Dear reader,

A lot of us are connecting for the first time now. Perhaps you saw me on MSNBC or CNN or on a live broadcast from one of your favorite Substackers.

Let me first say: Welcome to The Next Move and thank you for joining this community.

The Next Move is a project of Renew Democracy Initiative, an organization I founded to revitalize Americans’ democratic survival instinct.

RDI brings political dissidents from over 40 different oppressive countries to speak with students, business leaders, and public officials about threats to freedom and how we can chart a positive path forward. We build unlikely alliances. We provide humanitarian aid to frontline communities in Ukraine. And through The Next Move, we offer incisive analysis on the challenges we face and how supporters of liberty can win.

We are witnessing an unprecedented government-sponsored attack on Americans’ rights to free speech and a free press. Over two decades ago, I witnessed how my home country, Russia, slid back into dictatorship. Censorship is at the heart of that story.

So I want to have a real, face-to-face conversation with you about the unprecedented threat facing First Amendment freedoms.

How? Via Zoom. Next Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 12pm ET/9am PT.

This isn’t some boring webinar where I just talk at you. I’m promising a real discussion, whether we agree or disagree—so come ready with questions and comments!

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s what one attendee had to say after The Next Move’s last Zoom.

I have a number of Substack subscriptions, and attend a lot of geopolitical events in person and online. This open access format, genuine audience interaction, is really unique.

— Danny, premium subscriber to The Next Move

Register here.

These Zoom calls are exclusively for premium subscribers to The Next Move. I want to be clear: I don’t receive one kopek from your paid subscriptions or from RDI.

Your contributions go to support RDI’s urgent work to amplify the voices of political dissidents. They also help to get more content on The Next Move from an array of other incredible authors on topics like the federal crackdown on campuses, the spread of Russian propaganda on social media, the influence of foreign dictators at American universities, and the ways authoritarians work with shameless propagandists like Tucker Carlson. And even the stray piece about Cracker Barrel.

If you’re on the fence, I’ll try to make the decision easier: To celebrate our growing community of over 50,000 subscribers, if you upgrade in the next 50 days (by November 8), you can get a premium subscription for just $49/year (30% off the usual rate).

Sign up for a Zoom call w/Garry Kasparov

In order to keep the conversation interactive, space for next Thursday’s Zoom call is limited, so don’t wait to sign up.

I hope you’ll join us. I look forward to chatting with you next Thursday!

Garry Kasparov

Chairman, Renew Democracy Initiative

Publisher, The Next Move

More from The Next Move: