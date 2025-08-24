The Next Move

The Rhythm
Aug 24

Great idea having dissidents from authoritarian countries speaking to high schools. But watch how quickly that gets shut down when your own dictatorship finds out about it.

Ronald Kim
Aug 25Edited

"Condemn no man for not thinking as you think. Let every one enjoy the full and free liberty of thinking for himself. Let every man use his own judgment, since every man must give an account of himself to God. Abhor every approach, in any kind or degree, to the spirit of persecution, if you cannot reason nor persuade a man into the truth, never attempt to force a man into it. If love will not compel him to come, leave him to God, the judge of all." ~ John Wesley

