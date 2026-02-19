The Next Move

The Next Move

Porter
3h

Actually, there was indeed a famous female dictator, Catherine the Great (I wonder if Trump might start calling himself Trump the Great) who probably got that title because of her bloody wars expanding the Russian Empire.

I suspect, though, that her ravenous sexuality may have played a part. In her efforts to have intercourse with a horse, they suspended a stailion above her. As the story goes, the cables holding the horse broke from its weight, at which time Catherine was squashed and died. I have no idea how she expected this to work, unless she had a horse-sized vajayjay.

elliottoberman/profile
3h

Trump has some luv thig with Kim, he wishes to have similar blueprints of the governing, have you noticed, in every state, are concentration camps being set up for the midterm elections, people being labeled as terrorist's, the unwanted lefty's and anyone that has apposing ideas''

