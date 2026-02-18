The Next Move

The Next Move

Michelle Kuo
13h

This would be a terrific speech.

"Democracy is not exclusive to Europe. It belongs to all people." And this: "Today, the people of Taiwan and South Korea carry the banner of freedom on the other side of the world."

Thanks for keeping your eye on the prize: preserving democracy and fighting authoritarianism.

Porter
12h

So Marco Rubio spoke about blood and soil in Munich? Has he no knowledge of history or is he trying to lay the groundwork for Hitler 2.0?

To answer your question, from what I saw of AOC at the conference, she excelled in expressing herself clearly, despite having difficulty making up answers to gotcha foreign policy questions about which she knows little or nothing. She's interested in social democracy in Europe and, of course, in the United States where it's under daily extreme assault by Trumpian know-nothings. (correction: they do know about money, not earning it but squeezing it out of individuals and corporations that have it in abundance).

Putting aside foreign policy questions about which she knows little or nothing, AOC does have a fine understanding of what it means to not be a millionaire, much less a billionaire, in a society that is being speedily re-engineered on a racist white supremacy basis to exclude everyone else. Hence her natural affinity for the victims of Russia's imperialistic invasion of Ukraine.

And AOC is far more genuine than Marco, and that does come across to anyone who cares to listen.

