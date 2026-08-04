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Lidia's avatar
Lidia
3h

Yeah, they are lying that this is in Spain when it's off the coast of Morocco, not in Europe. I wonder if it was helped along by someone like russia...?

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
2h

It’s true that the mentioned “anti-Trump” resistance hasn’t mentioned this but they are pretty focused on the US. Heather Cox Richardson doesn’t report foreign affairs unless the US is involved.

The Bulwark could have covered it, as they do report on the right by itself a bit. Maybe they will yet.

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