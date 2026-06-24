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Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.
8m

ICE is not a politicized militia. It's a federal agency, created in 2002, chorter to enforce immigration law- and despite all the demonization, that's what it does.

Do I like present immigration policy? I most assuredly do not. It seems to me far too Draconian. The reaction to the open borders in the previous administration is over the top.

But the demonization of the agency is equally screwed up. What you should be doing is insisting on a middle ground policy relative to immigrants, which does not Target indiscriminately, but only the most recent and unrooted arrivals and those with criminal backgrounds. To demonize the entire enforcement agency is just silly.

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lorenzo smerillo's avatar
lorenzo smerillo
3m

The USA is not, was never, was not founded to be a democracy. So the first step is not to abolish ICE, but to abolish the racist, genocidal, plutocratic oligarchy established by the US Costitution which has been festered and feed by both parties and a coorupt SCOTUS.

Do that first, abolish the monster.

Then what?

Establish a real and strong democracy.

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