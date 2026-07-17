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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
1h

I am from Chicago, where the motto has been for some decades vote early and vote often, so you’ll never convince me that there was no fraud in the 2020 election or any other election, probably in the history of humanity.

The SAVE act would enhance the integrity of our elections, at least at the federal level. I find it hard to understand why Democrats wouldn’t want to do that. Do they have something to hide?

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