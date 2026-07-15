The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Miller's avatar
Elizabeth Miller
1d

There is also hypocrisy. The president of USA's posts are horrendous but somehow he and others who post horrific insults, lies and threats do not get knocks on their doors. This is an unequal fight by those in power and control with the ability and force to intimidate. It will cost us but we need to fight injury with insult. There are more of us. How much longer can this crazy unhinged distopian circus continue? How close to the cliff edge will the flock of sheep be before someone sounds the horn? Or is it too late?

Reply
Share
Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.
1d

I hope that the author was similarly alarmed when the Biden Administration called out as terrorists parents who objected to various school board policies.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture