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Willie Scrapes's avatar
Willie Scrapes
4hEdited

The moral of this piece appears to be "only support candidates who may appeal to the part of the electorate which might otherwise vote for a candidate who opposes everything you stand for". Cheups!

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Al's avatar
Al
4h

We are operating under a fallacy that we should play by a set of rules. I’m not saying Hamawy isn’t a problem on his own, I’m simply saying the rules have completely changed. If democrats want to actually win the House, Presidency, change the makeup of the Supreme Court and stop the slide to authoritarianism, we have to think differently. Republicans run on a single issue, they are laser focused on one enemy, Democrats, they blame Schumer, Pelosi, Biden and Obama. They have done exceptionally well staying on message and executing that strategy, they control all branches of the government. Democrats on the other hand tend to create narratives that sow divisions amongst themselves, that lack in focus and it has shown and proven to be utterly flawed and unwinnable.

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