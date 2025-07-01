The Next Move

Cynthia Phillips
Jul 1

I think a broad generalization to make about all of these races is that all politics is local. The mistake Democrats seem to continue to make is we get all caught up in the mechanics of politics as a hobby. This is because there are all these places online where we can follow and pontificate on politics like it is no more consequential than sports or a soap opera. Because small donors are getting caught up in politics outside their own locality, Democrats have used that fact to fund-raise without cluing people in to how politics really works.

Soon we all forget this stuff is very real and actually very dangerous. To me, all we can say is Mamdani and others reflect the sentiments of local voters on election day in the context of what is bothering those voters. This is however, a useful insight to be used by us arm-chair politicos.

Democrats need to strategically get local. I will follow races in other states with interest, but I am not betting on those horses because I know absolutely nothing about the track, the jockeys and the general conditions of that place. Democrats have made a huge mistake in that they thought they could win races in all these extremely unique local races with their DC biases and lack of local cultural insight. Thus, Democrats fell all over themselves for Amy Mcgrath, et al and ignored what Kentucky voters would really vote for.

Turns out a better Democratic candidate for Kentucky was Andy Beshear, a native son who is fluent in what motivates a Kentucky voter. So, I say Democrats need to get over themselves and think in terms of supporting the right candidate in local races - a candidate that voters respond to.

Pretty much the only way to do that is to invest in local infrastructure and local candidate development. You cannot deux ex machina just drop a candidate into a local race because it looks good on paper. Democrats have got to find and listen to local politicians instead of creating a creature in Washington that appeals to them.

So, Mandami is what New Yorkers wanted. So be it. Get over it Democrats and get after defeating the Republican in that race. To the consultants and the 'establishment' - this is not about you and your expectations. I mean, why would Democrats leave all that grassroots energy on the table? Deploy it against Republicans!

Freda Salatino
Jul 1

Ahh, the sweet smell of heterodoxy! I'm looking very forward to the first meetings of the Common Sense Club.

