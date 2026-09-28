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JBR's avatar
JBR
Sep 29

Guessing federal law enforcement supports putin.

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MisterFritz
Sep 28

I am extremely thankful for the hard work by everyone at RDI, and for speaking out despite the risk. I wish every American student could speak one-on-one with a dissident from somewhere around the world, and have that dissident explain their personal story. It would instill an widely held appreciation for the freedom that we shamefully take for granted, and would make us less cynical about politics, and more civic-minded. Thank you, RDI.

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