Uriel Epshtein is the CEO of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

Recently, we were advised to increase our security. Then, just the other week, federal authorities released the reason why: the Russian regime is hunting opponents on American soil.

The Bureau busted a spy ring in the US. Intelligence officers from the FSB—that’s Putin’s version of the KGB—hired a Brooklyn man to surveil prominent Russian pro-democracy activists. Then the Russians offered their contractor tens of thousands of dollars to “eliminate” the target. We are grateful to the brave law enforcement officers who thwarted this scheme.

We have the privilege of working with countless dissidents here in the US, including, of course, our chairman and founder—Garry Kasparov—one of Putin’s most prominent opponents. The Renew Democracy Initiative (publisher of The Next Move) has been at the forefront of calling for the US government to do more to protect those who flee to our shores in search of freedom. We have been and remain vocal in pushing back against political extremism and dictators worldwide. Given the nature of our work, we’re not always well received in some circles, so we take security seriously. But we haven’t been directly targeted (up until recently).

Now we are taking additional precautions to ensure our colleagues’ safety.

Needless to say, these precautions aren’t free. And so, I’m asking you, The Next Move community, to stand with us.

Here’s how you can help:

Consider upgrading to a premium subscription: your contribution will help us protect our people, build a media platform that makes their stories impossible to ignore, push back against dictators who target their perceived enemies when threatened, and reawaken the survival instinct of free societies.

Your contributions directly support the work of the Renew Democracy Initiative, giving us the flexibility to protect our dissident network and act quickly when new threats like this emerge.

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Share this piece with your network. The Kremlin is betting that most Americans never hear about this. Prove them wrong.

Sincerely,



Uriel Epshtein

CEO, Renew Democracy Initiative

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