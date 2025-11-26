The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
5h

Never in my life did I think there would come a day I am ashamed of the formerly greatest country on Gods green Earth. A President of the United States rolled out a bloody red carpet for a Stalinist in the flesh on American soil and blamed the rape, I mean invasion of the Ukraine on…Zelinsky. Forgive me Jesus, I know we are commanded to pray for our sinners…but not The Don…Ashli Babbitt still cannot be reached for comment…and neither can thousands of Ukrainian victims of Trumpism, I mean Putin…but it is a distinction without a difference…they are both pigs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture