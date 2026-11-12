The Next Move

The Next Move

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LeeDoza's avatar
LeeDoza
18h

SORRY Totally stupid even after having been trained not to fall for it! …. what is it with men? Supposed UKRAINIAN friend only spoke Russian… but he fell for it…GAHHHH! He is lucky he still has a job.

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Hillcrest's avatar
Hillcrest
12h

Really interesting and enjoyable read. Also, you have a gift for the comic touch.

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