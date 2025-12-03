The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L. McKee's avatar
L. McKee
9h

I agree. Very good column.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
6h

I remember back in about 2003 when Nancy Pelosi (still the speaker, even back then!) said about Republicans "they are like terrorists with bombs strapped to their bodies." They also called Bush a Nazi. The rule has always been the Democrats can do that but Republicans have to be good boys and never insult and never give it back. Mitt Romney was the poster child of this genteel country club Republican who never gives it back. We finally broke that mould with Trump and I'm glad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Next Move
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture