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The Republicans’ shellacking in the midterm elections is an occasion for stock-taking. Some of us want a better Right, a renewal of conservatism. “What is conservatism?” you ask.

Ah, that’s a big and fairly complicated question. I have a 6,500-word speech on the subject (which takes about 45 minutes to deliver). But we need not be bogged down in definitions today.

I will note some simple ideas and precepts. “The fundamental things apply,” goes an old song. This is a time for fundamentals.

You may object that some of my “simple ideas and precepts” do not relate specifically to conservatism but reflect a basic Americanism. I would not disagree with you.

And with that, my little “wish list” …

We conservatives were once big on character—character in office, character in our society at large. (This was especially true during Bill Clinton’s presidency, as you might imagine.)

In 1999, William F. Buckley Jr. gave a speech that he later published under the title “When Character Counted: The importance of Ronald Reagan.” Two years later, Peggy Noonan published a book called When Character Was King. (That, too, was about Reagan.)

“Character is destiny,” we used to say. In the Trump era, those three words have set Republicans’ teeth on edge. Character may not be the whole of destiny, but it plays a major role.

The examples our leaders set matter. “Quiet, piggy,” said President Trump to a (female) reporter who had questioned him about Jeffrey Epstein. We can do better than that.

What about the rule of law? Without the rule of law, our democracy is cooked. “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” wrote Trump last year. This is not an American sentiment or belief. Our nation is a constitutional one.

We conservatives always prided ourselves on respect for process. “They want the result, process be damned,” we used to say. “We know the importance of process.” We should know it again.

Then there is the honoring of norms, customs, traditions. An outgoing president attends the inauguration of his successor (which Trump did not do in January 2021). For that matter, candidates concede elections. Without “loser’s consent,” democracy is cooked. (There I go again.)

But what if a candidate believes there was foul play? He should prove it, or at least provide a modicum of evidence.

Trump is still at his “RIGGED!” game. After the midterms, he tweeted, “Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???”

This brings us to simple truth-telling. Republicans like to gibe that Democrats have trouble answering the question “What’s a woman?” By the same token, Republicans—including judicial nominees—have trouble answering the question “Who won the 2020 presidential election?”

Trump has an amazing, dismaying ability to co-opt other leaders, and millions of ordinary citizens, in his lies. He says that his political enemies vandalized the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in order to make him look bad. On cue, others repeat this fantasy.

Cultism is the opposite—the antithesis—of republicanism (and please note the small “r”).

We need to recover a proper sense of patriotism—genuine patriotism, not a chest-thumping, muscle-flexing jingoism. Over and over, Trump and other Republicans have lauded the January 6 rioters as “patriots.” After the midterms, Trump made Stephen Miller his chief of staff—whereupon the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, tweeted, “Patriots in control,” along with a picture of himself with Miller.

The most generous thing one might say about this is that patriotism is in the eye of the beholder.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” and Lake Ontario “Lake America”—is that patriotic or idiotic?

I would also like to see a rediscovery of manliness—real manliness, not the brutishness masquerading as manliness. Talking about Trump and the 2020 election, Dick Cheney said, “A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

Last week, I quoted Mitt Romney and will quote him again. On the night of January 6, after the rioters had been ousted from the Capitol, Romney said, “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.”

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Let me now inch toward policy. Conservatives and Republicans ought to rediscover, and re-embrace, a free economy. Its record against central planning is clear.

Allied to that is a rejection of cronyism and corporatism—“picking winners and losers,” as we used to say. Businesses should not have to cower before the government. Should not have to bow and scrape. Should not have to chip in for an inauguration or ballroom.

Peronism is not the American way.

The current administration has hampered our economy with tariffs, and Republicans should return to their senses on the matter of international trade.

“Our peaceful trading partners are not our enemies,” said Reagan. “They are our allies. We should beware of the demagogues who are ready to declare a trade war against our friends—weakening our economy, our national security, and the entire Free World—all while cynically waving the American flag.”

The nationalist-populists who dominate the Right like to snort about “zombie Reaganism.” (They want this kind of politics to stay dead and buried.) The ideas associated with Reagan long predated him and will long outlast him, whether they’re popular or not. International trade was a boon to America; the current tariffs are a bane, a millstone.

In Midtown Manhattan, there is a National Debt Clock. I passed it earlier this month when the debt stood at $39 trillion (and change). Under “Your Family Share,” the number was $189,497. It is not just fiscally irresponsible to ignore and add to this problem, it is also, as Romney and others say, immoral—immoral to saddle future generations with this debt.

Who will man up and deal with it?

In the passage I quoted above, Reagan spoke of the “Free World.” America should lead it again. Hell, we should first rejoin it. Canada, Denmark, and other democracies are not our enemies; Putin’s Russia, Communist China, and other dictatorships are not our friends.

“Might makes right.” “Spheres of influence.” “The law of the jungle.” These are old notions, but not ones that accord with America’s best traditions. We act on enlightened self-interest.

“To the victor go the spoils,” President Trump likes to say. Are we a predator nation, a plundering one?

Above all, we should support the Ukrainians, who are struggling to repel an invader that will keep on invading until it is stopped. The Ukraine War is an instance where cold national interest and simple conscience converge.

To some, the lessons of the 20th century once seemed indelible. But now we are up to 2026, and people forget, or never knew …

About immigration, that fraught issue, a quick word. Reasonable minds disagree on how much immigration, and what kinds, we should have. But we might all agree that our laws should be enforced—and that they should be enforced without brutality and, indeed, lawlessness.

Even an immigration “hawk” has to be appalled, if only in his private thoughts, at the depredations of ICE, and the deportation of people to cruelty in El Salvador, the Central African Republic, and elsewhere.

And for goodness’ sake, drop this “Heritage American” nonsense. Nativism is not only unbecoming, it is also embarrassing. Boobish. Trump keeps saying that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“Zombie” alert: Reagan said that “the blood of each nation courses through the American vein.” How about some “zombie Lincolnism”?

Immigrants are “our equals in all things,” said that great man. They have no connection to the Founders “by blood,” but they certainly have a connection to the truths enunciated in the Declaration of Independence. They can claim these truths “as though they were blood of the blood, and flesh of the flesh, of the men who wrote that declaration.”

That’s the spirit—a Republican, republican, and American spirit.

In the mid-1980s, there was a wild bestseller: All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. I have sketched for you above some kindergarten lessons. But these lessons are true and needed—even urgent, you could say.

I work for the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move. The renewal of democracy, the renewal of conservatism—as I see it, they go hand in hand.

Jay Nordlinger is a senior resident fellow at the Renew Democracy Initiative and a contributor to The Next Move.

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