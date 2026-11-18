Refer a friend

If you’ve been on Twitter over the past week, you may have witnessed a lively back-and-forth around the state of the Never Trump movement. The fight pitted The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell against an array of critics, ranging from The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg to Meghan McCain.

At the heart of the debate is a passing comment Longwell made at a Democratic Party conference in Denver.

“You may know us, we’re the Never Trumpers,” Longwell says to the audience. “At least we were ten years ago. Now we’re just kind of libs, just like the rest of you. Just libs hoping you guys can do it right”

Right-wing accounts picked up the sound bite and the accusations started flying immediately. Longwell and The Bulwark team never believed in anything! They’re just partisan operatives! They sold out on their conservative beliefs! The mask is off!

I’m not American, so I don’t have a personal affinity for either party—I’ve criticized and praised politicians from both. But I have some thoughts on this dustup.