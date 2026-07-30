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Paul van Raalten's avatar
Paul van Raalten
6h

The standard communist tactic, the same is happening in the Netherlands, the social democratic party is taken over by extreme left.

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Kristopher Giesing's avatar
Kristopher Giesing
6h

I'm with you on the frustration with the false equivalence between Harris and Trump.

I did a subjective analysis of Mamdani's policy decisions so far and they seem much more moderate than the national DSA positions. In another substack comment thread someone pointed me at this analysis: https://nathannewman.substack.com/p/the-sane-nyc-dsa-vs-the-crazy-national

That explanation helped me greatly. It does appear that there is an ideological schism and associated war happening within the DSA, and it's spilling over into national Democratic strategy. However, without understanding where an individual DSA candidate falls in the spectrum, it's difficult to issue a blanket stance either way (endorse or reject), precisely because where they fall on this schism can put them either in the "sane" or "crazy" part of DSA.

I believe it's important for the national Democratic coalition not to be captured by the crazy national DSA platform. I'm torn on whether the best path for that is to embrace the sane part of the DSA and resolve the schism in their favor, or have all the sane DSA people leave and let the crazy DSA wither on its own. Either way, though, I am coming to agree that the threat of capture is real - we saw with MAGA that it is more than possible for a minority faction to form a voting bloc too important for a national party to ignore, and by that route, secure minority rule over the entire nation.

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