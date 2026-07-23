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Mike Bonatakis's avatar
Mike Bonatakis
12h

The proper thought with regard to what DSA stands for is more in line with FDR than Chairman Mao. In fact that is what I prefer to be called, an FDRian. If you don't think FDR was a good president then maybe you're not as astute as you believe you are.

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VC's avatar
VC
9h

The majority of people don't watch piker's streams on twitch. The suit and tie shtick is just mask on for the normies. He wants a president like trump, but for his side. Which is to say, push/violate the boundaries of law and ignore the constitution. The DSA and Trumpism are two sides of the same coin. Illiberal, anti-democratic, and authoritarian. This isn't just about the govt doing things to help people for them, their leaders want to fundamentally destroy our republic and change it to a more chinese model.

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