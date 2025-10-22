The Next Move

The Next Move

Cheeto And AI Have A New Customer: Argentina

It didn’t make a lot of sense that Cheeto and his Nazi allies would pour $40B into a South American country that is economically on the ropes But Cheeto has a big problem AI requires lots of electricity to run its massive projects and Cheeto has all but gutted the green nonfossil fuel industry that had been supported by the Biden administration And it’s apparent that the current fossil fuel industry cannot meet the energy demands of AI

Enter Argentina They need money and resources and AI needs a power grid to do their work Why not outsource the work to a country that can be had and get out of outstretched regulatory hands in the US?

So Cheeto kills the green nonfossil fuel industry because he can and then gives his AI billionaire buddies the $40B in American taxpayer resources to outsource their burgeoning industry to a struggling economically strapped Argentina to avoid a growing resistance to AI dominance in the US Of course it comes at a cost: soybean farmers are financially massacred and Americans get to purchase Argentinian beef

Just another way Cheeto and his Nazi party are selling out American farmer interests to support his billionaire oligarchic buddies Let’s be clear: $’s first, Americans second or third or last Greed is the only option Will rural America wake up?? Probably not and Cheeto is counting on that and voter suppression to stave off bad public sentiment

Now there is a new revelation that there is a historical relationship between Argentina and Nazi Germany MIllions of deutschmarks made their way to Argentina during WWII with wealthy Germans leaving Nazi Germany It sets the stage for another Nazi party from the US moving money to Argentina Full circle moment

