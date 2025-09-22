The Next Move

The Next Move

Sep 22

"I know that these people are not the first and definitely not the last who choose to sell their conscience and legitimize the dictatorship regime by doing business in Belarus or visiting it as tourists. However, these stories stung me very deeply. Maybe because my family became refugees due to the fear of prosecution for their political views, while a rich, privileged guy says he doesn't have any. Maybe because my 85 y.o. Grandma, who lives in Belarus, whispers during our phone conversations, afraid of being eavesdropped. Maybe because this Christmas, I’ll be celebrating with my family in a tiny rental apartment in a foreign country far away from our home. My heart is split between Belarus, Ukraine, and the U.S., and these days, the combined pain feels unbearable."

https://daryazorka.substack.com/p/illusion-of-peace

