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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
4d

Good piece. I think for all his undoubted intelligence; it’s time to move on. Especially after Oct 7

Trouble is who’s his successor in the Likud? And the way Pres Trump has pushed for a pardon -presumably encouraged directly or indirectly - is not good.

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Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
3dEdited

Well…since you asked Jay [and not that it would occur to anyone of my three readers that the Village Idiwitt ever actually holds fire…trigger warning], if the most recent iteration of the Bibi regime succeeds in erasing Islamofascists statist and diehard true believers in the Hadeath, I mean Hadith, proxies from the Middle East…like with Winston, I mean Churchill, his micro aggressions against the Israeli peoples and his macro aggression against humanity for having high praise for a cold blooded mass murderer and Stalinist revanchist Putin will pale in comparison…and will be forgiven, but not forgotten, if his not so secret handshake with The Don comes true…and in the not so distant political world future there actually is a Maro Gaza Resort Hotel and Casino…and the good people of Palestine have inalienable rights to freedom of…and FROM the religion of peace and war. Anywho, not that it matters, along with F.D.R., I put Churchill in my top ten list of the most overrated humans to ever live…and every time I see a picture of our dead President with Hitlers conspirator in starting the war in Poland…I think of what could have been, what should have been if Winston had made like Michael Corleone at Yalta and emptied …to his drinking buddies and buried a full metal jacket into the skull of one of history’s biggest mass murderers and war criminals…speaking of to boot.

In the meantime, thanks for writing and reminding me of just one more of the million reasons every American that has not sold their soul out to Heat Miser in the flesh should be absolutely ashamed of the biggest POSPOTUS palling around with terrorists like Putin, Xi and Un…like Winston shamefully did with Stalin, all for King and country…which, to the former, because I was blessed to be born in the U.S.A. I can still say @#$😡 Trump, I mean declare The Queen is Dead one of the top ten albums of The Eighties. Gotta run on. Thanks for taking my rant to the next level. Peace through superior mental firepower

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