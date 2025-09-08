Like every technology, AI is an agnostic tool, and those who wield it determine its propensity for benefit or harm.

When I lost to IBM‘s Deep Blue in 1997, some hailed it as “the brain's last stand” and compared it to man landing on the moon. Are we repeating intelligent machine hysteria today? And who benefits?

In this week's episode of Autocracy in America, I speak with cognitive scientist Gary Marcus on pro-humanity AI in a fraught political moment.

Click here to tune in.

More from The Next Move: