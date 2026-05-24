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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
8h

Thank you for sharing this story. For all his faults, Reagan was not only a politician but a man of principles. I often disagreed with his politics but there are a number of his actions and statements which put the modern Republican party to shame.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
4h

Inflation: The Need For A Gold Standard

One hates to burst anyone’s bubble but this cost of living crisis that Americans are currently seeing is not something that happened in the last 18m Of course WE the People would expect that POTUS would do something, anything to try to deal with this economic problem But like COVID Cheeto is completely over his incompetent head to handle the matter

The fact is this The US dollar has become worthless as a fiat currency In terms of gold the value of the dollar is 4 to 6 cents of what it was in 1971 when Nixon took the country off a gold standard Let that sink in for a moment The dollar in your wallet has the purchasing power of 4 to 6 cents while many if not most salaries have not kept up with the cost of living due to the ineptness of elected officials(https://bit.ly/4f4L9BG) Currencies are not money, just a front for credit and not money Gold/sliver is money and the US Constitution calls for a metallic standard for its money

In a historical perspective in the early 1920’s after WWI postwar Germany’s economy seemed to be humming along without a gold standard until it wasn’t and by 1922 people were burning Reichsmarks to stay warm Saliently the politicians knew the currency was in trouble but didn’t do anything about it And there are numerous examples littered throughout history of countries that have flirted with a fiat currency and all have ended in disaster Now Deutsche Bank predicts $8000/oz gold

China knows this It sits on 70K tonnes(the US has an unaudited 8Ktonnes) and many American financial commentators like Ray Dalio are warning of a financial crisis Cheeto will preside over the next Great Depression and will make GW Bush’s Great Recession look like a picnic

WE the People should demand that this issue be front and center as an election issue for now and until the country is put back on a gold standard but the major lesson is that gold is not an investment It’s a way to protect your wealth

https://bit.ly/3PXdjnW

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