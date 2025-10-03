The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Reifler's avatar
Aaron Reifler
Oct 3

Beautiful eulogy and opportunity to share a friend’s important impacts on society…and a call to stand up against oppressive and genocidal regimes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Sutherland's avatar
Richard Sutherland
Oct 3

This is sad news. Jerome (Jerry) Cohen was on my Ph.D. Dissertation Committee at Harvard Graduate School and is the person responsible for my enrolling at Harvard Law. To say that Prof. Cohen was a significant influence in my life would be a gross understatement. My condolences to Jerry's wife, Joan, and to his sons, Peter, Seth and Ethan. At times I was like their big brother. That was many years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture