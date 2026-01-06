The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
5h

Cheeto And Control Of The Military

Last night Rachel Maddow made the case for Emperor Cheeto’s foreign policy She went through all the excuses that have been raised Cheeto wants to put up the middle finger to a Nobel laureate; it’s the cocaine/fentanyl; it’s broadening campaign support from his wealthy cronies in the oil industry or at Koch Industries; it’s to support Big Oil in order to diminish green initiatives and oppose the ideas of global warming; it’s the poor quality Venezuelan oil or tar/asphalt; it’s to underscore his own “rigged” 2020 election claims by pointing to Maduro’s Venezuelan rigged elections to support election denialism; it’s to serve as a distraction to domestic inadequacies of inflation, ACA subsidies, ICE raids, losses in court, the Epstein files

All of these are plausible but with Paul Ryckoff as her guest (https://bit.ly/4971Mcw at 32minutes) Maddow makes the point that Cheeto wants to dominate the Western Hemisphere and use the powerful US military to achieve his goal But more than that Cheeto wants to show that he alone is in control of the military and get them used to following his unconstitutional use of the them Sure they won’t be asked to shoot peaceful demonstrators But what about just deploying them for the 2026 midterm elections to intimidate voters What would be so wrong with that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Trudy Lea Timber's avatar
Trudy Lea Timber
3h

If Congress does not take control without elections, which they can based on his high crimes - this may be real. Get real, his still lying. Do some digging instead of waiting for someone to spell it all out for you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture