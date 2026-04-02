Give a gift subscription

Garry Kasparov is the founder and chairman of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

“It’s Not Trump,” a recent New York Times opinion headline proclaims, “It’s America.”

It’s an incendiary take. For columnist Lydia Polgreen, it’s not enough that America has a terrible president (and I agree, he is terrible!)—America, Polgreen insists, is a terrible country.

“Trump has revealed a much older malady,” she writes. That affliction is America’s “unshakable faith in its ability to shape the world to its liking.”

Ms. Polgreen’s piece follows in a long tradition of arguments that twist the facts to cast the United States as a nation of sin. The war in Iran provides the hook for her case that America is an inherently overconfident bully.

To prove her point, she cites Trump’s “popular-vote triumph” two years ago, sounding almost like the president himself in turning a razor-thin electoral victory into a mandate to recast all of America as MAGA country.

According to Polgreen, this is what Americans wanted (well, 49.8% of the 64.1% of eligible voters who cast their ballots), and so, this is what America is.

ICYMI: Tune in to the latest episode of the Older/Wiser Podcast

From Iran, Polgreen reaches back into America’s actions in the Cold War. Here, her analysis becomes even sloppier.

The Korean War is bafflingly listed as a US-led “disaster” alongside Vietnam.

Of course, the truth is that it was North Korea with Soviet and Chinese support that aggressed against its neighbor. US intervention in Korea is what spared half the peninsula from Stalinist tyranny under the Kim dynasty.

Yes, the history isn’t so neat—it never is. South Korea was an authoritarian government, but it was not a closed prison state like the north. American protection allowed it to flourish into a successful democracy and economic powerhouse (and I am certain that some of you are reading this article on a phone or computer made in South Korea—that wouldn’t be the case had 36,000 Americans not sacrificed their lives to save the country from communist invasion!).

In the post-Cold War era, the author pins the blame for rising Chinese autocracy on American leaders who “persuaded” Beijing to open its economy. For one thing, this process had been underway since Mao’s death in the 1970s. For someone who thinks American “omnipotence” is a dangerous illusion, Polgreen sure ascribes a lot of power to Washington.

More than that, dictators have agency. Authoritarianism is a choice. I grew up behind the Iron Curtain, witnessing the arbitrariness and cruelty of communist rule from childhood. Frankly, as a chess prodigy, I had it easier than most. Still, I can assure you that there were no US puppeteers forcing the Party’s hand. The imperfect freedom I know in America is vastly superior to what I saw in the USSR, and its zombie successor, the Russian Federation.

There are kernels of truth hidden amid Polgreen’s distortions. Yes, the problem is not Trump alone. Yes—as I have written—the presidency has become too powerful and unrestrained. I embrace self-reflection; what I reject is self-flagellation.

Anyone who makes blanket condemnations of the US (“America does not know how to exist in a world it does not control”) is more interested in appearing righteous than in winning back their country. If Americans want to reclaim their democracy, then they need to carve out a middle ground in their self-image between the ideologically-blinkered history of the 1619 Project and the state-sponsored whitewashing of Trump’s 1776 Commission.

Finally, I’d like to challenge Polgreen’s central conceit: her rejection of America’s “unshakable faith in its ability to shape the world to its liking.”

The United States was the first country founded on principles rather than ethnic or religious affiliation, or upon the hereditary right of kings. It remains unique today, painting a sharp contrast to Russia’s blood-and-soil nationalism or Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

It makes sense that Americans, who belong to a community of democratic ideas, a mission-driven organization, believe they can shape the world. People like Lydia Polgreen belong to a community of ideas too, and they would surely like for their ideas to shape the world. Their outlook is just one that is deferential to authoritarians (so long as the authoritarians are not American).

I wouldn’t call Americans’ belief in global democracy “unshakable,” as Polgreen does. Yet that commitment is there, and, I’d argue, a good thing to fight for. The United States is not perfect, but the idea of freedom is.

Give a gift subscription

More from The Next Move: