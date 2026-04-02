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Johan
3d

I do like reading these articles but here I’d say both Polgreen and Kasparov are partially right and totally wrong.

Polgreen’s correct that the problem isn’t just Trump, the American system created him. But framing America as uniquely sinful ignores structural realities. Korea wasn’t a “disaster”—it prevented half the peninsula from becoming a Stalinist prison state. Blaming US “persuasion” for Chinese authoritarianism gives Washington too much credit and Xi too little agency.

Kasparov’s correct that self-flagellation isn’t strategy. But his claim that “the United States was the first country founded on principles rather than ethnic or religious affiliation” is nationalist mythology, not history.

The facts:

Switzerland’s confederation (1291, formalized 1848) was built on federalism and direct democracy centuries before the US existed. Scandinavian countries developed egalitarian governance structures independent of ethnic nationalism. The Dutch Republic (1581) established religious tolerance and representative government 200 years before Philadelphia.

The US founding in 1776 wasn’t about equality, it was for wealthy white landowners. No women. No Black people. No poor people. That’s not liberal interpretation. That’s documented fact.

By international measures (and I can state this as a former US Foreign Service Officer with no hesitation), the United States wasn’t a full democracy until the Civil Rights era, 1960s at earliest. We’ve been backsliding significantly over the past decade on every democratic ranking index.

My family came from Ukraine. Like most Americans, we came from somewhere else. But I rejected nationalism and foundational myths precisely because they’re the problem.

Why do we cling to nationalist myths about American exceptionalism when we could build humanist futures instead? I worked for the US government because I believed, and still believe, America can do good in the world. But “can do good” doesn’t mean “is perfect” or “was founded purely.”

The US has done tremendous harm internally: the legal system crushes the poor and minorities, economic disparity rivals developing nations, violence is endemic. Externally, yes—some interventions prevented worse outcomes. Others were/are disasters.

Both things are true simultaneously: The American system created the conditions for Trump AND Trump made it worse. That’s not contradiction, that’s gradient.

Polgreen’s error is treating America as uniquely terrible. Kasparov’s error is treating America as uniquely principled. Both miss that nations are systems…designed by people, for purposes, with trade-offs.

The US wasn’t founded on universal principles. It was founded on principles for some people with the rhetorical framework to expand inclusion over centuries of violent struggle. That expansion happened—-incompletely, unevenly, and it’s now reversing.

The question isn’t whether America is good or bad. It’s whether we’re building systems that reduce suffering and increase flourishing regardless of national identity. Humanism as nationality. Not American exceptionalism. Not self-flagellation. Just clear-eyed assessment of what works, what fails, and what we’re building next.

Myths: American, Russian, Iranian, Icelandic, any nationalist mythology are the problem. They prevent us from seeing systems clearly and building better ones.

—Johan

P.S. At least Icelandic mythology is honest about chaos, impermanence, and Ragnarök…the gods themselves aren’t immortal. American founding mythology requires pretending wealthy white landowners invented equality while owning humans.

I’ll take the Norse honesty;)

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CharlieLoxely's avatar
CharlieLoxely
3dEdited

I’ll likely get slammed for saying this, but i think what’s happening in the US political world is happening because of widespread complacency and/or complicity amongst a majority of US citizens.

Sure, DJT is a monster, and anyone paying the least bit of attention saw that before he was even elected. If they somehow still managed to miss his blatantly cruel, crude, racist, and sexist remarks, they could not have missed his words and deeds during and after his first term. Yet in November 2024, after so much was known about him, after he’d shown his true colours, after the Epstein revelations, after Jan 6, after he and countless members of his innermost circle were shown to be criminals, approximately 36% of eligible voters still didn’t care enough to show up. Of the ones who did, approximately half of them were willing to throw away women’s independence, the safety of non-whites, the legitimacy of any LGBTQ+, reasonable access to healthcare, poverty and addiction programmes, international aid, etc etc. FAR too many Americans are willfully indifferent to any form of oppression, suffering, and abuse, as long as what’s happening suits their personal desires. US schools are crap, gun violence is an epidemic, and ignorance and complacency run rampant. It’s 2026, and US still allows the rich to buy the government. It still doesn’t care that non-white communities are woefully underfunded and underserved. It still hasn’t managed to pass the equal rights amendment. Where is the love for one’s fellow citizens? Where are the Christian values?

Even many of the people who didn’t vote for Trump are part of the problem. They’re definitely clutching their pearls now that these issues are headline news, but how much did they care when they could ignore them? With a few notable and inspiring exceptions, even your opposition party’s been brilliant at the game of avoidance.

Sure, DJT is a puppet, a symptom, a puss-laden boil on the face of your country. What he isn’t, however, is the root of the rot.

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