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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4h

Chrystia Freeland froze bank accounts of peaceful protestors in Canada. If you actually cared about freedom, you would not be honoring her.

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Joseph Blumenfeld's avatar
Joseph Blumenfeld
4h

Dear Mr Kasparov,

I do not agree with everything you have said but I am a huge fan of your chess and appreciate that you stand for freedom and good in the world. I am posting a piece tomorrow on Chess, AI and investing and would be honoured if you would read it. I know this is a long shot but figured I would try and lose nothing if you do not see this.

Thank you in advance, if you are interested, I will send you the post once it is published.

All the best and keep fighting for good in the world.

Joseph.

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