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Every year, the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move, celebrates people who have taken risks for freedom at our Heroes of Democracy Gala. We believe that spotlighting powerful role models who made personal sacrifices and risked their lives and livelihoods can motivate others to take up the cause of liberty.

With the United States celebrating two and a half centuries of independence, we’re excited to announce four honorees who will inspire us to strengthen and protect American democracy and freedom around the world for the next 250 years. We hope you will join us on Friday, April 17 in New York City as we celebrate these Heroes of Democracy:

Senator Mark Kelly took on the most powerful man on the planet—and won. As a combat veteran and former NASA astronaut, Senator Kelly appealed to servicemembers to reject illegal orders. For that, the White House threatened him with demotion and sedition charges. But Senator Kelly never budged—and the administration quietly dropped its case against him.

Ambassador John Bolton spent his career promoting US global leadership. He broke with the Trump administration over its abandonment of American allies. Last year, federal agents raided Bolton’s home and indicted him in an action criticized as political retalation—reinforcing his reputation as someone who puts principle over partisan loyalty, no matter the risks.

Join us in New York on April 17

Chrystia Freeland shaped Canada’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Serving in Ottawa as minister of foreign affairs, minister of finance, and deputy prime minister, among other roles, Freeland left office earlier this year—but declined to retire from public service. Today, she’s continuing the fight as an economic advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and incoming chief executive of the Rhodes Trust.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known internationally as Bobi Wine, left behind a lucrative career as a music superstar to stand up for freedom in his native Uganda. A two-time presidential candidate, he faced vote rigging and intimidation. After the most recent fraudulent election, the Ugandan regime forced Mr. Sssentamu into hiding, but he continues his crusade for democracy with bravery and unshakable optimism.

We are also thrilled to share that John Avlon (The Bulwark) and Margaret Hoover (PBS Firing Line) will host the evening.

Beyond our honorees and distinguished hosts, the annual Heroes of Democracy Gala welcomes an extraordinary group of leaders from business, media, public service, civil society, alongside dissidents from around the world. This is an incredible opportunity to connect that network with The Next Move’s growing community. Meanwhile, the gala provides essential support to amplify RDI’s voice and propelling our growth.

Please contact AnneElyse DeArment at giving@rdi.org for more information on registration or sponsorship opportunities.

On behalf of all of us at RDI, we hope to see you on April 17!

Register to join us in NYC on April 17

Revisit the 2025 Heroes of Democracy Gala: