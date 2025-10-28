The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Mosevics's avatar
Dana Mosevics
7h

Brilliant piece

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rachel Youdelman's avatar
Rachel Youdelman
7h

Bravo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture