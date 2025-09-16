The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loretta's avatar
Loretta
Sep 16

Because I do not agree with you on many of your views, I follow you. I follow you because I want to hear views that differ from mine to help me understand and possibly consider that our differences are what make this life of ours challenging. I stand behind my conservative beliefs for the same reason you do, I love America! So with an open mind and open heart I can only express sadness over all of the events on the left and right, the losses. Losses of real humans. It is my firm belief that the advances in technology, social media that should be called unsocial media, is tearing down our humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Barry M's avatar
Barry M
Sep 16

Politically motivated violence in the US is still rather rare, but data from CATO shows that it’s much more prevalent from right wing ideologies. Check out the report here:

https://www.cato.org/blog/politically-motivated-violence-rare-united-states?campaign_id=9&emc=edit_nn_20250916&instance_id=162636&nl=the-morning&regi_id=75310244&segment_id=205998&user_id=2f4471644136726bb98b0eab57dd722c

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture